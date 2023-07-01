With +6600 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Travis Etienne is a long shot for the award (34th-best odds in NFL).

Travis Etienne 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +6600 34th Bet $100 to win $6,600

Travis Etienne Insights

Last year Etienne took 220 carries for 1,125 rushing yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he caught 35 passes for 316 yards (18.6 per game).

The Jaguars ran 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% running plays last year. They were 10th in the league in scoring.

Jacksonville averaged 124.5 rushing yards per game on offense last year (14th in NFL), and it allowed 114.8 rushing yards per game (12th) on defense.

All Jaguars Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Trevor Lawrence +1600 (6th in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Travon Walker +8000 (24th in NFL) Calvin Ridley +6000 (32nd in NFL) Travis Etienne +6600 (34th in NFL) Evan Engram +20000 (75th in NFL)

