The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Travis Etienne Injury Status

Etienne is currently listed as active.

Check Out Travis Etienne NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Travis Etienne 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 220 CAR, 1,125 YDS (5.1 YPC), 5 TD 45 TAR, 35 REC, 316 YDS, 0 TD

Travis Etienne Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 170.10 45 16 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 173.08 50 11 2023 ADP - 25 10

Travis Etienne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 47 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Colts 9 20 0 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 13 45 0 3 30 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 32 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 10 71 0 3 43 0 Week 6 @Colts 10 86 0 2 22 0 Week 7 Giants 14 114 1 1 5 0 Week 8 Broncos 24 156 1 3 6 0 Week 9 Raiders 28 109 2 2 17 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 11 45 0 3 28 0 Week 12 Ravens 2 3 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 13 54 0 3 12 0 Week 14 @Titans 17 32 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 19 103 0 2 24 0 Week 16 @Jets 22 83 0 3 29 0 Week 17 @Texans 9 108 1 3 32 0 Week 18 Titans 7 17 0 2 17 0 Wild Card Chargers 20 109 0 1 12 0 Divisional @Chiefs 10 62 1 3 18 0

