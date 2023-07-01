Tre Herndon is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars collide with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tre Herndon Injury Status

Herndon is currently not listed as injured.

Tre Herndon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Tre Herndon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 7 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Titans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

