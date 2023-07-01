Trevor Lawrence: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status
Lawrence is currently not listed as injured.
Trevor Lawrence 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|387-for-584 (66.3%), 4,113 YDS (7 YPA), 25 TD, 8 INT
|62 CAR, 291 YDS, 5 TD
Trevor Lawrence Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|295.62
|7
|7
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|296.38
|8
|8
|2023 ADP
|-
|57
|8
Trevor Lawrence 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|24
|42
|275
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|25
|30
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|28
|39
|262
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|11
|23
|174
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|25
|47
|286
|0
|2
|4
|29
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|20
|22
|165
|1
|0
|6
|23
|2
|Week 7
|Giants
|22
|43
|310
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Week 8
|Broncos
|18
|31
|133
|1
|2
|3
|15
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|25
|31
|235
|1
|0
|6
|53
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|29
|40
|259
|2
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|29
|37
|321
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|17
|31
|179
|1
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|30
|42
|368
|3
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|27
|42
|318
|4
|1
|3
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|20
|31
|229
|0
|0
|7
|51
|1
|Week 17
|@Texans
|17
|21
|152
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|20
|32
|212
|1
|0
|4
|-3
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|28
|47
|288
|4
|4
|1
|8
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|24
|39
|217
|1
|1
|3
|26
|0
