Trey Palmer is +8000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 25th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Trey Palmer 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +8000 25th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Trey Palmer Insights

The Buccaneers, who were 25th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 66.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.9% of the time.

On offense, Tampa Bay was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 269.8 passing yards per game. It ranked ninth on defense (203.6 passing yards allowed per game).

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

