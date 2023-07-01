The 2023 season win total established for the UCF Knights, 6.5, predicts a strong showing this season is expected.

UCF Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6.5 -170 +145 63%

Knights' 2022 Performance

  • UCF ranked 70th in total defense last year (380.6 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in FBS with 469.2 total yards per game.
  • UCF averaged 241.2 passing yards per game on offense last year (57th in FBS), and it allowed 221.9 passing yards per game (59th) on the other side of the ball.
  • UCF had five wins at home last season and four away.
  • When underdogs the Knights picked up just one win (1-2). As favorites they went 8-3.

UCF's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
John Rhys Plumlee QB 2,586 YDS (63.0%) / 14 TD / 8 INT
848 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 60.6 RUSH YPG
Isaiah Bowser RB 808 YDS / 16 TD / 57.7 YPG / 3.9 YPC
14 REC / 185 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.2 REC YPG
RJ Harvey RB 796 YDS / 5 TD / 56.9 YPG / 6.7 YPC
22 REC / 215 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG
Ryan O'Keefe WR 73 REC / 725 YDS / 5 TD / 55.8 YPG
Jason Johnson LB 112 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Tre'mon Morris-Brash DL 51 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
Josh Celiscar DL 51 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Ricky Barber DL 48 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Knights' Strength of Schedule

  • Using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Knights will be facing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • UCF will face the eighth-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (16).
  • In 2023, UCF will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that notched three or fewer wins a season ago.

UCF 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Kent State August 31 - -
2 @ Boise State September 9 - -
3 Villanova September 16 - -
4 @ Kansas State September 23 - -
5 Baylor September 30 - -
6 @ Kansas October 7 - -
8 @ Oklahoma October 21 - -
9 West Virginia October 28 - -
10 @ Cincinnati November 4 - -
11 Oklahoma State November 11 - -
12 @ Texas Tech November 18 - -
13 Houston November 25 - -

