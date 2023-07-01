Vita Vea is +25000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 71st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Vita Vea 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Vita Vea Insights

Vea hit the gridiron for 14 games, posting 6.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

The Buccaneers ranked ninth in pass defense last season (203.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 269.8 passing yards per game.

Tampa Bay ranked worst in rushing offense (76.9 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking 15th with 120.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Buccaneers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Baker Mayfield +12500 (28th in NFL) Devin White +12500 (40th in NFL) Antoine Winfield Jr. +15000 (45th in NFL) Lavonte David +20000 (51st in NFL) Shaquil Barrett +20000 (51st in NFL) Rachaad White +15000 (61st in NFL) Mike Evans +15000 (61st in NFL) Chris Godwin +15000 (61st in NFL) Vita Vea +25000 (71st in NFL)

