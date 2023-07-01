Vita Vea is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Vita Vea Injury Status

Vea is currently listed as active.

Check Out Vita Vea NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Vita Vea 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (7 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Vita Vea 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cowboys 1 1 1 0 0 Week 2 @Saints 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 3 Packers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 4 Chiefs 0 0 4 0 0 Week 5 Falcons 1 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0 0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Panthers 1 1 5 0 0 Week 8 Ravens 1 1 4 0 0 Week 9 Rams 2 2 4 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0 1 2 0 0 Week 13 Saints 0 0 3 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 1 1 2 0 0

