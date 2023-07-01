Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (batting .195 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.465) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (54 of 78), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (34.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (11.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (34.6%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (14.1%).
- In 43.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.297
|AVG
|.272
|.359
|OBP
|.329
|.515
|SLG
|.408
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|14
|22/16
|K/BB
|22/12
|12
|SB
|14
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 82 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
