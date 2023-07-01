Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (.405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mariners.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 85 hits and an OBP of .403 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (35.7%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (17.1%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).
- He has scored in 40 of 70 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.341
|AVG
|.290
|.421
|OBP
|.384
|.536
|SLG
|.481
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|25/18
|K/BB
|23/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Kirby (6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.26 ERA ranks 17th, 1.074 WHIP ranks 13th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.