On Sunday, Harold Ramirez (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .290.

In 61.9% of his 63 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has driven home a run in 24 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 28 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .286 AVG .294 .344 OBP .318 .571 SLG .343 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 32/10 K/BB 17/4 3 SB 1

