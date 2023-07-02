Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 41 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this season (29 of 74), with more than one RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.252
|AVG
|.270
|.353
|OBP
|.383
|.487
|SLG
|.468
|12
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|20
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/16
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, 1.0 per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.