On Sunday, Jose Siri (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

In 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%) Siri has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.5%).

In 16 games this season, he has homered (30.8%, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate).

Siri has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .258 AVG .195 .320 OBP .236 .548 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings