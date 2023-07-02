Josh Lowe -- hitting .293 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

In 65.7% of his games this year (44 of 67), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 12 games this season, he has homered (17.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .288 AVG .285 .313 OBP .343 .459 SLG .546 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 27/4 K/BB 39/12 7 SB 12

