Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .280.

Raley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

In 58.7% of his games this season (37 of 63), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .241 AVG .309 .344 OBP .374 .518 SLG .636 13 XBH 16 4 HR 10 13 RBI 20 34/7 K/BB 33/8 6 SB 3

