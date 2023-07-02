Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .529 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .280.
- Raley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 58.7% of his games this season (37 of 63), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 34.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (30 of 63), with two or more runs 12 times (19.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.241
|AVG
|.309
|.344
|OBP
|.374
|.518
|SLG
|.636
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|10
|13
|RBI
|20
|34/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|6
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.