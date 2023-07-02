Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%) Margot has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Margot has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
  • He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 29
.235 AVG .286
.299 OBP .336
.357 SLG .398
7 XBH 9
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 17/7
2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
