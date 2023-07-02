Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Mariners Player Props
|Rays vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Mariners
|Rays vs Mariners Odds
|Rays vs Mariners Prediction
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%) Margot has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has gone deep in 4.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.235
|AVG
|.286
|.299
|OBP
|.336
|.357
|SLG
|.398
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.