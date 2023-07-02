The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.4%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (17.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .298 AVG .270 .429 OBP .363 .539 SLG .419 15 XBH 10 9 HR 6 34 RBI 23 33/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

