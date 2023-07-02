Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mariners.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .284 with nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 53 of 81 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.4%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (17.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (16%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.298
|AVG
|.270
|.429
|OBP
|.363
|.539
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|23
|33/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
