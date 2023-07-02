The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez will square off against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in Major League Baseball with 129 home runs.

Tampa Bay is second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 482 total runs this season.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rays rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.66 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Rays have a combined WHIP of just 1.209 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley (5-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

He has one quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Bradley has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider

