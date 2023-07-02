The Seattle Mariners (39-42) and Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (5-6, 2.86 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 11 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.

Bradley has one quality start under his belt this season.

Bradley has put up seven starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 outings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (5-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.86 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .207 in 16 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 16 starts this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th.

