The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks while hitting .215.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 9.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has driven in a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 64 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .184 AVG .241 .304 OBP .323 .265 SLG .474 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings