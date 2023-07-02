Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Mariners.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 34.2% of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Franco has driven in a run in 28 games this year (35.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (34 of 79), with two or more runs 11 times (13.9%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.297
|AVG
|.273
|.359
|OBP
|.333
|.515
|SLG
|.407
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|15
|22/16
|K/BB
|22/13
|12
|SB
|14
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Castillo (5-6 with a 2.86 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
