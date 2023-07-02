Yandy Diaz -- hitting .415 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .404, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 15th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 36.6% of them.

He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .341 AVG .296 .421 OBP .387 .536 SLG .489 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 25/18 K/BB 24/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings