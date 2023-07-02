Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Mariners - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .415 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .404, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 15th in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 36.6% of them.
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.341
|AVG
|.296
|.421
|OBP
|.387
|.536
|SLG
|.489
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|25/18
|K/BB
|24/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 83 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.86 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.86), 10th in WHIP (1.060), and 11th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
