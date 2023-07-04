Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is batting .289 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 of 64 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.286
|AVG
|.292
|.344
|OBP
|.315
|.571
|SLG
|.340
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|32/10
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
