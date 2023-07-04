Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .216 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .289 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Ramirez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 of 64 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .286 AVG .292 .344 OBP .315 .571 SLG .340 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 32/10 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings