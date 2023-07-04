Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
  • He ranks 59th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Paredes has had a hit in 42 of 75 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (16.0%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 37
.252 AVG .281
.353 OBP .391
.487 SLG .500
12 XBH 16
8 HR 6
31 RBI 22
23/15 K/BB 27/16
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
