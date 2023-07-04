Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Paredes has had a hit in 42 of 75 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (16.0%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .252 AVG .281 .353 OBP .391 .487 SLG .500 12 XBH 16 8 HR 6 31 RBI 22 23/15 K/BB 27/16 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings