Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- batting .235 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.8% of his games this year, and 8.3% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has driven home a run in 24 games this year (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.258
|AVG
|.195
|.320
|OBP
|.236
|.548
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|32/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.