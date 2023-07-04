Jose Siri -- batting .235 with four home runs, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .229 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 30.8% of his games this year, and 8.3% of his plate appearances.

Siri has driven home a run in 24 games this year (46.2%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .258 AVG .195 .320 OBP .236 .548 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 32/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings