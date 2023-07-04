The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (45 of 68), with at least two hits 21 times (30.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (17.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .288 AVG .281 .313 OBP .338 .459 SLG .533 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 27/4 K/BB 42/12 7 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings