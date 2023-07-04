Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .285 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.2% of his games this year (45 of 68), with at least two hits 21 times (30.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (17.6%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.288
|AVG
|.281
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.459
|SLG
|.533
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|27/4
|K/BB
|42/12
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
