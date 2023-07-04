Luke Raley and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.

Raley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 59.4% of his games this year (38 of 64), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has had an RBI in 23 games this season (35.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .241 AVG .310 .344 OBP .378 .518 SLG .637 13 XBH 17 4 HR 10 13 RBI 22 34/7 K/BB 35/9 6 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings