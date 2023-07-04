Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Luke Raley and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .281 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.
- Raley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 59.4% of his games this year (38 of 64), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has had an RBI in 23 games this season (35.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 18.8%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.241
|AVG
|.310
|.344
|OBP
|.378
|.518
|SLG
|.637
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|13
|RBI
|22
|34/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|6
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
