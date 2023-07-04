Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .287 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 54 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (32 of 82), with two or more RBI 13 times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.4%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.298
|AVG
|.276
|.429
|OBP
|.366
|.539
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|33/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
