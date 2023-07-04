Rays vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (44-39) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 4.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (7-5, 4.51 ERA).
Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Phillies 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- The Rays have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 51 (70.8%) of those contests.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 39 of its 50 games, or 78%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 488 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Zach Eflin vs Zach Davies
|June 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt
|June 30
|@ Mariners
|W 15-4
|Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
|July 1
|@ Mariners
|L 8-3
|Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 7
|Braves
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
|July 8
|Braves
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider
|July 9
|Braves
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder
