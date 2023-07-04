Tuesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (44-39) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on July 4.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (7-5, 4.51 ERA).

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 51 (70.8%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 39 of its 50 games, or 78%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 488 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

