Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Phillies are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-145). The game's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Tampa Bay's past three games has been 7.3, a streak in which the Rays and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 51 of the 72 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (70.8%).

Tampa Bay has a 39-11 record (winning 78% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-33-4).

The Rays have collected a 9-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-10 23-20 25-15 32-15 45-26 12-4

