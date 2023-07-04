How to Watch the Rays vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Nicholas Castellanos will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second-best in baseball with 131 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.
- The Rays' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (488 total runs).
- The Rays are third in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.216).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Eflin will look to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Zach Davies
|6/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-1
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Pfaadt
|6/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 15-4
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Bryce Miller
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
|7/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Taijuan Walker
|7/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Charlie Morton
|7/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Spencer Strider
|7/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Elder
