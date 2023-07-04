Nicholas Castellanos will lead the Philadelphia Phillies into a matchup with Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second-best in baseball with 131 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks second in MLB, slugging .461.

The Rays' .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (488 total runs).

The Rays are third in baseball with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.216).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin will try to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Eflin will look to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.