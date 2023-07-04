Rays vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 4
The Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) and Philadelphia Phillies (44-39) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Phillies a series loss to the Nationals.
The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (9-3) for the Rays and Aaron Nola (7-5) for the Phillies.
Rays vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (7-5, 4.51 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (9-3) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 15 games.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- Nola (7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.
- Nola is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Nola will try to pitch five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd.
