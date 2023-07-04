The Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) and Philadelphia Phillies (44-39) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Mariners, and the Phillies a series loss to the Nationals.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (9-3) for the Rays and Aaron Nola (7-5) for the Phillies.

Rays vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (7-5, 4.51 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

The Rays will hand the ball to Eflin (9-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.29 ERA this season with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 15 games.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.51, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .226 against him.

Nola is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Nola will try to pitch five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd.

