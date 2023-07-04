The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .213 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).

In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .184 AVG .237 .304 OBP .318 .265 SLG .466 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings