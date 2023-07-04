The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.

Franco has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 36.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .297 AVG .268 .359 OBP .325 .515 SLG .399 22 XBH 12 6 HR 3 27 RBI 16 22/16 K/BB 23/13 12 SB 14

