Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- batting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (36.1%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with more than one RBI eight times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year (41 of 72), with two or more runs 11 times (15.3%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.341
|AVG
|.294
|.421
|OBP
|.385
|.536
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|25/18
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
