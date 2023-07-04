Yandy Diaz -- batting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .403, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 72 games this season (69.4%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (36.1%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (16.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (25 of 72), with more than one RBI eight times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56.9% of his games this year (41 of 72), with two or more runs 11 times (15.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .341 AVG .294 .421 OBP .385 .536 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 25/18 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings