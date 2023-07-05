Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .206.
- In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (29.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.221
|AVG
|.191
|.316
|OBP
|.280
|.453
|SLG
|.340
|8
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|11
|37/12
|K/BB
|29/12
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
