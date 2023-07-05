Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .237 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (13.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (22 of 54), with two or more runs six times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .263 AVG .209 .286 OBP .229 .474 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 26/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings