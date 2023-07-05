Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Phillies Player Props
|Rays vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Phillies
|Rays vs Phillies Odds
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .217.
- In 52.6% of his 38 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.203
|AVG
|.231
|.235
|OBP
|.271
|.391
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Walker (9-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.