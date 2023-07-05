Harold Ramirez -- .235 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Phillies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this year (41 of 65), with multiple hits 20 times (30.8%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (36.9%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .292 AVG .292 .348 OBP .315 .575 SLG .340 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 32/10 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings