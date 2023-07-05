Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- .235 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Phillies.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this year (41 of 65), with multiple hits 20 times (30.8%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (36.9%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.292
|AVG
|.292
|.348
|OBP
|.315
|.575
|SLG
|.340
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|32/10
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Walker will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
