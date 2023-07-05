Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 30.2% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has an RBI in 24 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.195
|.308
|OBP
|.236
|.526
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|34/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker will aim to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
