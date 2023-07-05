The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 32 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 30.2% of his games in 2023, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has an RBI in 24 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .247 AVG .195 .308 OBP .236 .526 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 34/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings