Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .281.
- In 45 of 69 games this year (65.2%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this season (43.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.281
|AVG
|.281
|.305
|OBP
|.338
|.447
|SLG
|.533
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|29/4
|K/BB
|42/12
|7
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (9-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.