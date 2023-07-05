The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .281.

In 45 of 69 games this year (65.2%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).

In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven in a run in 30 games this season (43.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .281 AVG .281 .305 OBP .338 .447 SLG .533 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 29/4 K/BB 42/12 7 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings