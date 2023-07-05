Luke Raley -- hitting .281 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.
  • Raley has had a hit in 38 of 65 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
  • He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 65), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.8%).
  • He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.233 AVG .310
.333 OBP .378
.500 SLG .637
13 XBH 17
4 HR 10
13 RBI 22
36/7 K/BB 35/9
6 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
