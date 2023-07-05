On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.5% of his games this year, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.
  • In 22 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 30
.235 AVG .284
.299 OBP .333
.357 SLG .402
7 XBH 10
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 19/7
2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Walker will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
