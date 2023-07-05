On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.

In 22 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .235 AVG .284 .299 OBP .333 .357 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings