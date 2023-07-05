Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Manuel Margot (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .260 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (16.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.5% of his games this year, Margot has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.
- In 22 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.235
|AVG
|.284
|.299
|OBP
|.333
|.357
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker will aim to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
