The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this season (66.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.9%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (18.1%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.7%).

He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .297 AVG .276 .425 OBP .366 .531 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 35/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

