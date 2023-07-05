Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this season (66.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (18.1%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (38.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.7%).
- He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.276
|.425
|OBP
|.366
|.531
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|35/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Walker (9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8).
