Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) at 6:40 PM ET on July 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Rays will look to Zack Littell (0-1) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (9-3).

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 51 (69.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is 47-14 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 489.

The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Rays Schedule