Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) will host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +110 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Taijuan Walker - PHI (9-3, 3.93 ERA)

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 51 (69.9%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 47-14 record (winning 77% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Phillies have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -800 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.