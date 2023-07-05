Sportsbooks have listed player props for Wander Franco, Nicholas Castellanos and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has 92 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .286/.345/.469 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 85 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .286/.396/.485 so far this year.

Arozarena brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 101 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .312/.354/.509 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 47 RBI (58 total hits).

He has a .189/.325/.443 slash line on the year.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 2-for-5 3 1 4 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

