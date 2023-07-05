Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398) and total hits (87) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (50 of 73), with multiple hits 26 times (35.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 25 games this year (34.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.331
|AVG
|.294
|.411
|OBP
|.385
|.521
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|25/18
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Walker (9-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.