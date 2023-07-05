The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.398) and total hits (87) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (50 of 73), with multiple hits 26 times (35.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 25 games this year (34.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .331 AVG .294 .411 OBP .385 .521 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 25/18 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

