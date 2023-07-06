Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.

In 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Bethancourt has an RBI in 15 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .263 AVG .209 .286 OBP .229 .474 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 26/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings