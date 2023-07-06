Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Thursday, Harold Ramirez (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .292.
- Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (15.4%).
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (43.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.292
|AVG
|.292
|.348
|OBP
|.315
|.575
|SLG
|.340
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|32/10
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
