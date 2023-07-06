On Thursday, Harold Ramirez (.265 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while hitting .292.

Ramirez has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those games (15.4%).

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (43.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .292 AVG .292 .348 OBP .315 .575 SLG .340 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 32/10 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings